LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say three people have been charged with murder in connection with a 1993 apartment building fire that killed 10 people, including seven children.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Ramiro Valerio, Joseph Monge and Johanna Lopez were charged Tuesday with 12 counts of murder and other charges.

Ten people, including two pregnant women, were killed in the May 1993 fire in the Westlake district. Court papers show two of the murder charges relate to the women’s unborn fetuses.

Prosecutors say the blaze was set as revenge against an apartment manager who tried to stop rampant drug dealing in the building.

Prosecutors say the three suspects are expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if they have attorneys who could comment on the charges.