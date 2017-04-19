DENVER (AP) — Two Denver jail deputies and a supervisor are being disciplined in the death of a black, homeless jail inmate who suffocated while being restrained during a psychotic episode.

The city announced Wednesday that the three would be suspended without pay for between 10 and 16 days. The deputies also must undergo remedial training in the use of force.

Fifty-year-old Michael Marshall died in 2015 after he was restrained in a prone position for several minutes after he became aggressive toward another inmate and ignored commands. He choked on his own vomit and suffocated.

Experts say the common but risky tactic can be lethal, especially on those with medical problems and the mentally ill, whose distress is sometimes confused with resistance.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges, saying the deputies weren’t trying to hurt Marshall.