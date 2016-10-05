Share story

The Associated Press

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two children and an adult were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.

KATU reports ( http://bit.ly/2cTA0pg ) that a police spokesperson in Beaverton, Oregon, says the incident appears to be murder-suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press