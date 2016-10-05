BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two children and an adult were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near Portland, Oregon.
KATU reports ( http://bit.ly/2cTA0pg ) that a police spokesperson in Beaverton, Oregon, says the incident appears to be murder-suicide.
No other information was immediately available.
Beaverton is about 8 miles west of Portland.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.