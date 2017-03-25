NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in Bangladesh say two civilians and a policeman have been killed in explosions as troops raided a suspected military hideout in the country’s east.

Golam Kibria, a senior police official in Sylhet city, said that 25 people were also wounded in the explosions that took place Saturday evening on a road near an Islamic religious school.

Paramilitary troops have since Friday been engaged in an operation to flush out a group of Islamist radicals holed up in a nearby building with a large cache of ammunition.

Police said that earlier Saturday, 78 civilians were rescued from the building as troops broke through a boundary wall.

Troops and militants continue to exchange gunfire late Saturday.