ALBERTSON, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say three people are dead after a stolen car crashed into a pond on Long Island.

It happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the Nassau (NAS’-saw) County hamlet of Albertson.

State police say a trooper spotted a stolen Honda and followed it without turning on the patrol car’s lights or siren. They say the Honda began speeding up before it crashed through a fence and overturned into a pond.

Authorities say one of the victims was pulled from the water and the other two were found in the car after it was pulled from the pond. The victims were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released.