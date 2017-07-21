COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is arguing against the delays of three upcoming executions on grounds that the condemned killers have little chance of legal victory and repeated postponements are draining state resources.
Death row inmate Ronald Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.
He and two other inmates are seeking more time from the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal Ohio’s lethal injection method.
Their lawyers argue the procedure’s first drug, the sedative midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), creates an unconstitutional risk of pain by not rendering prisoners deeply unconscious before two other drugs kick in.
Most Read Stories
- Storm star Sue Bird says she's dating the Reign's Megan Rapinoe and opens up about being gay WATCH
- Illicit skatepark on Green Lake’s Duck Island: Cops called on bowl built in bird habitat WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
The state’s lawyers responded Friday that the Constitution doesn’t require avoidance of all risk of pain. They also say Ohio risks “ongoing irreparable harm” if execution preparations must be repeated.