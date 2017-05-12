CONROE, Texas (AP) — Three children are missing and six other members of the same family are injured, three critically, after a burning house collapsed north of Houston.

Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer says the missing children range in age from 7 to 13 years.

Spencer says three of the people taken to hospitals are in critical condition and three others have injuries that are not life-threatening. Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams told KHOU-TV that one of the critically injured is a 10-year-old boy who suffered severe burns.

Spencer says two Shenandoah police officers who were among the first to respond to the fire near Conroe (KAHN’-roh) also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Williams says flames and heat drove away emergency responders attempting to enter the home.