MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say three women from Chicago were killed when a vehicle ran a red light and slammed their Uber ride in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement Monday identifying the victims as 32-year-old Amy Taylor, 30-year-old Ashley Sawatzke and 35-year-old Lindsey Cohen. Autopsies are expected Monday.

The 41-year-old Uber driver was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released the Uber driver’s name.

Police have said two of the passengers died at the scene and a third died at a local hospital.