CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago police officers are scheduled to be arraigned on charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of a white colleague who fatally shot a black teenager 16 times.
The three haven’t been arrested and are being allowed to show up at the Monday hearing on their own accord.
The indictment alleges the officers lied when they said 17-year-old Laquan McDonald “aggressively” swung a knife and tried to get up from the ground while still armed after he was shot on Oct. 20, 2014.
Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder in the death. He’s pleaded not guilty.
The indictments mark the latest chapter in the history of a police force dogged by allegations of racism and brutality against the city’s black residents.
