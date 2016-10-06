NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man and two Russian nationals have been arrested and charged after federal authorities say they were involved in a scheme to unlawfully export advanced military technology used in missile guidance systems to Russia.
Authorities say Alexey Barysheff, Alexey Krutilin and Dmitrii Karpenko, among others, used two Brooklyn-based front companies to buy and unlawfully export sensitive electronics without a mandatory federal license.
The microelectronics include digital-to-analog converters and integrated circuits, among others, which officials say are restricted for “anti-terrorism and national security reasons.”
Authorities say the trio also falsified records to conceal where they were shipping the electronics.
All three were arrested on Thursday. The New York Daily News reports they have been ordered jailed without bail.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.
