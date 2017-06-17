CHICAGO (AP) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground.
The Chicago Police Department announced the charges Saturday night in a news release. Eighteen-year-old Raekwon Hudson, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are charged with attempted first degree murder, felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
The suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon shortly after the shooting. Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson had said Friday that police had recovered a vehicle and were questioning “persons of interest.”
