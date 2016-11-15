CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte police say they’ve charged three people in a hatchet attack on a transgender woman.
Ralayzia Taylor tells local media she was attacked Nov. 7 in a park. She thinks the group wanted to rob her and intensified their attack after they realized she’s transgender.
The 24-year-old Taylor says one attacker cut her with a hatchet and they used gay slurs.
The FBI says it is working with Charlotte police.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- What the national media are saying about Seahawks' 'magnificent' win over Patriots
- 5,000 Seattle-area students walk out of class to protest election of Trump WATCH
- Patriots' Rob Gronkowski has punctured lung according to one report
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson joins Sodo arena group to bring NBA, NHL to Seattle
The Mecklenburg County Jail website says 18-year-olds Dajion Tanner and Destiny Dagraca face charges including attempted first-degree murder. Police say a 15-year-old also was arrested.
It wasn’t clear if they have attorneys.
North Carolina is in the midst of a fight over LGBT rights after the state passed a law limiting where transgender people can use the bathroom.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.