LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged a man, his mother and his girlfriend in connection with the botched robbery of a suburban Philadelphia pizza shop that left one of the suspects dead.

Fifty-two-year-old Robin Soto and 25-year-old Chasidy Ramos were arrested Tuesday on robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges stemming from the Nov. 15 incident.

Police say Soto and Ramos staked out Porfirio’s Pizza and Pasta in Levittown and relayed how many people were inside to Soto’s sons.

Prosecutors say the brothers, 22-year-old Justin Rose and 24-year-old Shawn Rose, entered the restaurant armed with pellet guns and demanded cash.

A customer pulled out his own firearm and shot both men. Shawn Rose died from his injuries.

Justin Rose is recovering and also faces charges.

It’s unclear whether the suspects have lawyers.