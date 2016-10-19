AUSTIN, Pa. (AP) — Police have identified three Canadians as the victims of a Pennsylvania plane crash.

State police troopers from the Coudersport barracks say the victims are 25-year-old Rifat Tawig, 18-year-old Cory Mijac and 19-year-old Benjamin Jeffries. All were from Ontario.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-28 took off Sunday from Richmond International Airport in Virginia and was headed to St. Catharines/Niagara District Airport in Canada when it crashed in Keating Township in southern Potter County.

The National Transportation Safety Board is heading the crash investigation.

Police say the plane crashed in a steep, rugged and wooded area and crash debris was found scattered for several hundred yards.

The FAA says it lost radio contact when the plane changed course to avoid a storm.