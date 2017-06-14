TULLY, N.Y. (AP) — State police say three bodies have been found in an SUV submerged in a central New York pond.

The discovery Tuesday afternoon in the Onondaga County town of Tully came soon after troopers issued a news release seeking the public’s help in finding two women, ages 26 and 34, and a 5-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

The identities of the three bodies removed from the SUV haven’t been released yet.

But the Ford Explorer found in the pond 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Syracuse matches the description of the vehicle authorities were searching for Tuesday.

Troopers say the women and child were headed Monday to a barbecue on a lake in the neighboring Cortland County town of Preble.