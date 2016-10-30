NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Police say the bodies of three people have been found in front of a home in a rural area near Newton, Kansas.
The Newton Police Department says in a news release posted on Facebook that the bodies were found after a call from a motorist.
When police arrived the three bodies were found, as well as an 18-month-old child, who was not harmed.
No suspects have been located.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
Police say the names of the deceased will not be released until family is notified.
The area where they were found is about 30 miles northwest of Wichita in Harvey County.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.