Authorities say a police officer has been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged prostitution ring in southwestern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that Oak Grove police Sgt. Benjamin R. Walden was among three people arrested after authorities received a complaint about a female being held against her will at a motel in the town near the Tennessee line.

State police say investigators found that three females were being held against their will and forced to have sex with several men.

Police say Walden, of Clarksville, Tennessee, faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault, permitting prostitution and tampering with a witness. Online jail records don’t list an attorney for the 43-year-old officer.

The two others arrested are charged with unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and promoting prostitution.