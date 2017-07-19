TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say three men are charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in Tuscaloosa County.
The body of 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin was found Monday on a rural road near a gas well. Police say 23-year-old Koran Rashad Lewis; 20-year-old Vida Milagros Confetti and 16-year-old Kendrick Ky’Andre Marshall are now charged in her killing.
Court records aren’t available to show whether any of the three have attorneys to speak on their behalf.
All three suspects are in jail, and officials say additional arrests are possible.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
Authorities haven’t released details on how or why they believe Nevin was slain.