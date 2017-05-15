CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say three people were arrested near a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia after hundreds of community members gathered to denounce the previous night’s protest by torch-carrying white nationalists.

Sunday’s candlelit gathering in Charlottesville was held in response to the smaller demonstration led Saturday by white nationalist Richard Spencer. He wants authorities to block the Confederate statue’s planned removal.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2qk6uyk ) that local right-wing blogger Jason Kessler was arrested for “disorderly conduct” at Sunday night’s gathering, while another person was arrested for spitting on him. Police arrested a third person on a charge of assaulting an officer.