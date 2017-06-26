JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider evidence against 19-year-old Byron McBride and two 17-year-olds, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. Investigators say his mother left the boy sleeping in a running car when she went into a Jackson supermarket. The car, with Kingston shot dead in the back seat, was found abandoned hours later in nearby Gluckstadt.

McBride could face execution, while Wakefield and Washington could face life in prison without parole. Wakefield and Washington are being charged as adults.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Kingston.