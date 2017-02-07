BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — All three people aboard a medical helicopter survived after it crashed in eastern Kentucky.

Local news outlets report it happened Tuesday morning in the St. Helens community of Lee County, about 4 miles east of Beattyville.

Fire crews say the helicopter was approaching a landing zone when it crashed. Officials say the pilot and a crew member were able to get out of the helicopter safely.

Another medical worker was taken to the hospital with leg and chest pain.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.