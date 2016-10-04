GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who defrauded the matriarch of a prominent Michigan family out of $16 million has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in federal prison.
Robert Haveman’s sentence Tuesday is significantly below the guidelines of six to seven years, although the guidelines aren’t mandatory. Prosecutors were seeking a “significant” period behind bars.
Haveman for years handled money for Elsa Prince-Broekhuizen. She’s the widow of businessman Edgar Prince and mother of Republican activist Betsy DeVos and Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince.
Haveman pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering and so far has repaid $5 million. Defense attorney Chip Chamberlain says many losses were based on false hopes that some investments would cover his mistakes.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
Chamberlain says Haveman sometimes was “duped” into opportunities and lost some of his own money.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.