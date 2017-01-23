BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a man suspected of killing an elderly man and collecting his pension for a decade, before police found his body in a freezer, may have had a second victim.

Police said Monday that 92-year-old Irma Kurowski had not been seen since the end of 2000 and had lived in the same building in Berlin’s trendy Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood as the 55-year-old suspect. They say the suspect, whose name wasn’t released, had access to her pension payments.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of the murder of a 90-year-old man whose body was found in a freezer in his own apartment. Video surveillance showed the suspect accessing the man’s bank account, and police found personal items of the victim on the suspect.