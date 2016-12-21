WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — The second of Massachusetts twin sisters who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from government agencies by providing unlicensed psychological services has been sentenced to jail.

The state attorney general’s office says 52-year-old Nita Guzman was sentenced last week to 18 months in jail and five years’ probation, and ordered to pay $570,000 in restitution.

The Burlington woman pleaded guilty to Medicaid false claims, false claims to public agency, larceny, and unlicensed practice of psychology.

Prosecutors say Guzman and her sister, through their companies, billed Medicare, Medicaid, University of Massachusetts Medical School and the Lawrence Public Schools for mental-health services they were not authorized to provide.

Guzman’s twin, Nina Tischer, pleaded guilty in February to similar charges and was given a 2 ½-year suspended sentence.