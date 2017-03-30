SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — For the second time in two days, a wild turkey has flown into a motor vehicle’s windshield in Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says Trooper Tia Deaton wasn’t injured when the bird flew into cruiser’s windshield Wednesday night on State Route 56 near Scottsburg, about 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. The collision partially caved in the glass.
The day before, a 30-pound turkey crashed through the windshield of an SUV in northern Indiana. The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie, about 25 miles west of South Bend.
LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Kellems says Tarabocchia and his three passengers suffered minor cuts.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.