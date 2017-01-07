HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor says a second man has been charged in the death of a firefighter killed inside a home in a blaze authorities say was intentionally set by the owner.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal News reports (http://bit.ly/2jeRQlB ) that Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser says a grand jury indicted 46-year-old William “Billy” Tucker on murder and arson charges in the December 2015 death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. Wolterman died when he fell through the first floor of a home in Hamilton.
Tucker is the nephew of 66-year-old Lester Parker, who owned the home and was indicted on the same charges last month. Parker has pleaded not guilty. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Tucker was arrested Friday in Richmond, Kentucky. The newspaper reports Tucker will have an extradition hearing next week.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- DEA’s marijuana-eradication program still targets Washington, where (some) pot is legal
- US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded VIEW
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.