COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in a home shooting in Ohio’s capital that left a 2-year-old girl dead and her parents injured.
Columbus police say the 22-year-old man was arrested as he got out of a vehicle Thursday, two days after the shooting.
Police say the toddler, Amiyah Bice, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting Tuesday evening. Police say her parents, 28-year-old Julian Bice and 25-year-old Jessica Stanford, suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.
Relatives tell WBNS-TV that the couple crouched over the girl and tried to shield her from the gunfire.
Investigators say one suspect, a 51-year-old Columbus man, also was wounded and was found outside the home. Both suspects have been charged with murder and felonious assault.
