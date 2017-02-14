LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman outside a Maryland sports bar has surrendered, a day after another man wanted in the slaying was wounded in a shootout with officers in Virginia.

The Charles County Sheriff’s office in Maryland said in a statement that 33-year-old Charles Thompson Jr. surrendered Monday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Miaquita Gray on Feb. 4.

The man wounded Sunday in Emporia, Virginia, is Anthony Wilkins. He is also charged with first-degree murder in Gray’s slaying.

Authorities say Wilkins and Thompson fought with Gray’s acquaintance. Officials say they were in the bar parking lot later when Wilkins fired at the pair, killing Gray and grazing her acquaintance.