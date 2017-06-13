DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 28 people, including several soldiers, have been killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in three hilly districts of southeastern Bangladesh, officials and media reports said.

Chunks of mud buried many thatched homes after rains started early Monday across the South Asian country due to a tropical depression.

The military’s public relations office spokesman, Rezaul Karim, said by phone that several soldiers were killed as they were working on a highway in the region to clear debris and mud after a landslide.

It was not immediately clear how many people were missing.

Officials said Tuesday that at least 14 people died in the worst-hit district of Rangamati. Eight died in Chittagong, Somoy TV station reported. Fire official Tarikul Islam in Bandarban said at least six people died in his area.