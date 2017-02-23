NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The executive producers of the new Fox series “24: Legacy” are apologizing for using footage from a terror attack at a Kenya mall that killed 67 people.
A statement Thursday from Evan Katz and Manny Coto says “we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi. It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show.”
The footage from the September, 2013, attack on Westgate mall was used to depict a fictional terror attack in Egypt in the television show’s fourth episode which aired on Monday.
The statement says the producers “apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Seattle cop accused of doing drugs with strip-club dancer, slipping names of crime victims to Q13 anchor
- Five under-the-radar Seahawks who could make runs at a roster spot in 2017
It was not immediately clear how the footage of the Kenya attack was obtained.
The series debuted earlier this month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.