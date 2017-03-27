NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say at least 22 people were killed in two road accidents in India, with a bus falling into a gorge in the northeast and a truck overturning in central India.
Police officer L. M. Kaute says the bus driver smashed through a bridge railing on Monday as he was apparently speeding in Senapati district near Imphal, the capital of Manipur state.
Kaute said police have recovered 10 bodies and taken 20 injured people to the hospital.
Also Monday, police officer Net Ram said 12 people were killed when a truck transporting them overturned near Jabalpur, a town in Madhya Pradesh state. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
Driver fatigue, negligence, and poor road quality and vehicle maintenance are often the causes of such accidents in India.
