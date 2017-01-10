ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police have identified the 21-year-old man fatally shot by an officer after allegedly pointing a gun at police.
Davion Henderson of St. Louis died Monday.
Officers were following a stolen SUV that sped away, crashed and overturned. Police say that as officers approached the overturned vehicle, Henderson, who was believed to be the driver, pointed a gun.
A 34-year-old officer fired several shots. Henderson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Both responding officers were unhurt. Two passengers in the stolen SUV, ages 23 and 16, were treated for minor injuries.
The police officer who fired the fatal shots is white. Henderson was black. The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation.
Police say two guns were recovered from the site.
