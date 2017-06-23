STONY POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York’s Rockland County have found 21 huskies and five animal carcasses that were presumed to be dogs in what authorities say were “squalid conditions” at a home that smelled of dead animals.
The Journal News reports (http://lohud.us/2sY4LjV ) Stony Point police executed a search warrant on the home Thursday after being alerted by an agent of the Hudson Valley Humane Society.
Marc Kissel, chief of the Humane Society’s law enforcement department, says the agent saw two dogs tied together in the backyard and the entire property smelled.
Police say the floors of the house were covered in fecal matter and urine. They found five animal carcasses in trash bags inside and outside the home.
Officials say charges are pending. The home has been deemed unsafe and condemned.
Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com