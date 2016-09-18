SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As Utah waits to see if President Barack Obama will designate a new national monument in the state, this weekend’s 20th anniversary of the Grand Staircase Escalante-National Monument rekindled memories of an event that ignited simmering western frustrations about federal ownership of public land.

When President Bill Clinton created the monument on Sept. 18, 1996, the move was hailed by environmentalists.

But in heavily Republican Utah, the move was considered an egregious overreach of the U.S. government that locked away a large coal reserve from development.

Today, tourism to Grand Staircase Escalante-National Monument is growing.

But its size — as big as Delaware — and the sweeping authority used to protect it are frequently cited by locals fighting the proposed Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.