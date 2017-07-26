NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 24th annual Essence Festival returns to New Orleans next year after the official 4th of July holiday.
Organizers on Wednesday said the dates for the 2018 event are July 5-8.
The 2017 festival drew more than 470,000 attendees to its nightly concert series inside the Superdome and the free workshops and entertainment at New Orleans’ convention center. It featured first-time performances by Diana Ross and Chance The Rapper, plus keynote conversations with acclaimed director Ava Duvernay and many others.
The 2018 event is presented by Coca-Cola. The lineup hasn’t been released, but is expected to feature a diverse roster of musicians and speakers for the concerts and daily empowerment programming. Limited advance tickets for the nightly concert series will be available starting Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. EDT.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW