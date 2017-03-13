SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A 200-year-old tavern has been moved in its entirety from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
The MetroWest Daily News (http://bit.ly/2mDzFKS ) reports that hundreds of pieces of the nine-room Woodbury Tavern that had been stored in a barn behind Paul Bourdon’s Southborough, Massachusetts, home were trucked about 100 miles to Guilford, Connecticut, on Saturday.
The federal-style building dates to 1808. In 2006, Bourdon bought and dismantled it, hoping to rebuild it for use as a home. But the project proved too costly and time-consuming.
Bill Butterly saw the tavern for sale online and jumped.
Butterly, who has experience with similar projects, plans to reconstruct the tavern and use it as a home on his property in Guilford. A plaque detailing the building’s history will be placed outside.
