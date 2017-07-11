BOSTON (AP) — About 200 immigrants will be sworn in as new U.S. citizens at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.
Massachusetts U.S. District Court Judge Dennis Saylor will preside over the naturalization ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
The library will present everyone with a commemorative edition of Kennedy’s inaugural address.
Kennedy served as America’s 35th president and also was the nation’s first Irish-Catholic commander in chief. His great-grandparents immigrated to the country from Ireland.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
The ceremony is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.