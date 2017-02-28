PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an argument over a $20 debt led to a melee at a Girl Scout cookie stand outside a Wal-Mart store in central Florida.
Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage brothers on disorderly conduct and battery charges following the Saturday evening attack. Arriving deputies say the teens knocked over a table and scattered boxes of Girl Scout cookies outside the Palm Coast store.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2mGfglh ) reports the teens — ages 18 and 16 — told deputies they asked for the money that one of the girls owed them. When an adult at the stand told them they couldn’t pay, the family demanded to be paid in cookies.
An arrest report says the boys then punched a man, woman and teenager before started smashing cookie boxes.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- Snow returns for afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
- Coalition wants to ‘Trump-proof’ Seattle with income tax
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.