CLEVELAND (AP) — Two young children have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland.
Police say shots were fired into a home from a dark-colored vehicle Tuesday night, wounding a 3-year-old and 9-year-old who were inside the home at the time.
Police say the 3-year-old was shot in the face and the 9-year-old was shot in the back. They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
