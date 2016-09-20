BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been pinned against a barn by a minivan and died.

Tuesday’s accident happened on the same block where a toddler was struck and killed by a piece of farm equipment in November.

LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2d5RN9k ) a 23-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the minivan when it “somehow went forward” and struck the child.

West Earl Township Police Chief Brian Brandt says the girl and driver were visiting family at the farm. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.

The driver has been interviewed by police. The van will be inspected to see if it was running properly.

In November, a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a skid loader on her family’s farm on the same block.

