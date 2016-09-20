BROWNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl has been pinned against a barn by a minivan and died.
Tuesday’s accident happened on the same block where a toddler was struck and killed by a piece of farm equipment in November.
LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2d5RN9k ) a 23-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the minivan when it “somehow went forward” and struck the child.
West Earl Township Police Chief Brian Brandt says the girl and driver were visiting family at the farm. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Injury updates for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and RB Thomas Rawls
- Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings VIEW
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Seahawks fined $400,000, lose 5th-round draft pick for violating offseason workout rules
The driver has been interviewed by police. The van will be inspected to see if it was running properly.
In November, a 19-month-old girl was struck and killed by a skid loader on her family’s farm on the same block.
___
Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.