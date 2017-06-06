CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two parks in Virginia that were named after Confederate generals have been renamed.

Charlottesville’s Lee Park is now Emancipation Park and Jackson Park becomes Justice Park after the city council’s decision.

The Charlottesville Historic Resources Committee reviewed a public survey and submitted ranked name recommendations in May. The committee chose names reflecting concepts or the local area instead of honoring individuals such as Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Recent weeks saw a series of protests and Monday’s vote was preceded by a contentious public comment period that saw the removal of activists from council chambers.