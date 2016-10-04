WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont teachers are accused of drawing on a new concrete sidewalk, causing about $1,500 in damage.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2dGsEa1) authorities told 29-year-old Abigail Howard and 35-year-old Jennifer Rist to stay away from the wet concrete on Windsor’s Main Street. But they returned to draw what looked like a rat with the initials “J.R.”

Both are charged with unlawful mischief and are scheduled to appear in court in December.

Police say the teachers work at Foundations Upper Valley, a school for students with special needs in Windsor.

The station reports Howard commented on the WCAX Facebook page, saying the drawing was supposed to be a dinosaur, something to engage her students during walks. She wrote, “In retrospect it was pretty stupid, but I didn’t realize I would be hurting anyone.”

