MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukraine’s defense ministry says at least two troops have been killed in the past 24 hours in renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops has killed more than 9,600 people since the conflict began in April 2014. A 2015 cease-fire deal did not completely stop fighting but did lower its intensity.
Andriy Lysenko, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday that one Ukrainian soldier has been held captive while eight more have been injured in the past 24 hours, south of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk.
Ukraine earlier accused the rebels of trying to push through government positions.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Ukrainian analysts have described fighting earlier this week as the worst since this summer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.