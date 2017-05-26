WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — Two toddlers were found dead in a hot car in a rural North Texas neighborhood.
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office statement says the 2-year-old girl and 16-month-old boy were found about 4:30 p.m. Friday by their mother in a subdivision near Lake Weatherford. The statement says temperatures at the time were about 96 degrees.
The mother, whom deputies did not identify, told investigators that her children “took off” and she was searching for them when she found them locked in the vehicle. The mother broke a window to get into the vehicle and found both children unresponsive.
Sheriff Larry Fowler says the case is in the early stages of investigation and no assumptions are being made.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.