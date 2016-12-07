NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two toddlers have died after suffering steam burns in a New York City apartment, and investigators are looking into whether a radiator malfunctioned.
The New York Police Department says the 1- and 2-year-old girls were taken at around noon Wednesday from the Bronx apartment to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine what caused their deaths. However, police and fire officials say both children had serious burns.
A neighbor told WABC-TV that she heard a woman screaming and saw steam emerging from the closed door.
