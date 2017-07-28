MIAMI (AP) — An official says two tires blew out when a passenger plane landed at Miami International Airport.
Airport spokesman Mark Henderson told the Miami Herald that the American Airlines flight was arriving from New York at 11:30 a.m. Friday
American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein says the plane had to be towed from the runway, and its 160 passengers were taken to the terminal on a shuttle bus.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kirsten Miller says firefighters helped move the passengers off the plane. No injuries were reported.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com