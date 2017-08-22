PLANO, Texas (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to assaulting men because of their victims’ sexual orientation.

Nigel Garrett and Cameron Ajiduah (ah-JEED’-wah) pleaded guilty before a federal magistrate in Plano, Texas, on Tuesday to crimes under the federal hate-crimes statue.

Garrett and Agiduah admit that they, Anthony Shelton and Chancler Encalade used a dating website for gay men to arrange to meet their victims in the victims’ homes. Once there, they’d bound their victim with tape, physical assault and verbally abuse the man for being gay, then steal items from their homes.

The men could be sentenced to up to life in prison and fined up to $250,000. Shelton and Encalade still await trial.