TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a second teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a man who was selling a dirt bike on Craigslist.
Tampa police said in a statement Thursday that they arrested a 17-year-old boy who now faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the Tuesday night death of James Beck. A 16-year-old is already in custody who is facing murder and robbery charges. Beck’s body was found Tuesday night.
Reports say the 44-year-old Beck and his son were selling the dirt bike to two people in Tampa during a Craigslist transaction. Police say the Becks quickly realized they were going to be robbed. Beck was shot as he attempted to leave.
Tampa police found the dirt bike later Tuesday night and arrested the 16-year-old.
Beck’s son wasn’t injured.
