RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two suspects wanted in the killing of a California tourist in Nashville, Tennessee.
Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jim Sughrue (shuh-GREW’) says officers arrested 22-year-old Andy Francisco Nunez and 20-year-old Daniela Veronica Cruz, both from La Vergne, Tennessee, at a local motel Thursday night. They’re being held in the Wake County jail.
Sughrue said Nashville police told his department they had information the two suspects were in Raleigh.
Nashville police said Teddy Grasset and a friend were walking near the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 when a car pulled up behind them. The two ran in opposite directions and a gunman opened fire from the car.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.