ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two men standing outside of a disabled semi-trailer along an Ohio interstate have been struck and killed by a motorist who told investigators he’d fallen asleep at the wheel.

The state Highway Patrol has identified the men killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 71 north in Ashland County as 44-year-old Steven Garceau, of Champlain, New York, and 28-year-old Dennis McKenzie Jr., of Polk, Ohio. The patrol says the men appeared to have been working on the semi when they were killed.

The patrol says the semi had been pulling an oversized load and was parked well off the interstate onto the berm. The car’s driver told investigators he’d fallen asleep and didn’t realize he’d hit the men.

No charges have yet been filed against the motorist.